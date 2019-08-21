BUFFALO, N.Y. — People across Western New York have been sharing reports on Facebook about Bradley Cooper filming his new movie in Buffalo, but is that true?

No.

"Very often, when there's a sighting of somebody in town, it sometimes backfires and spooks people away," said Buffalo Niagara Film Commissioner Tim Clark. "I think in the case of this rumor, somebody put two-and-two together because there was a sighting of a producer in town and they thought 'well it's gotta be this movie.'"

Clark was referring to a post from a entertainment blog site from the end of July. It said Cooper is starring in Guillermo Del Toro's adaptation of "Nightmare Alley," and that it was filming in Buffalo.

On the site was the picture below of Del Toro and Chef's owner Lou Billitier, Jr. when the academy award-winning director visited Buffalo several months ago.

The blog post was posted by several radio stations and shared over 1,000 times on Facebook, but according to Clark, it's false.

"It might happen, but I doubt it," said Clark.

