Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience returns for holiday season

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — If you missed the Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience or didn't get enough of it, you are in luck. The exhibit is returning for the holiday season at the Starry Night Pavilion at Eastern Hills Mall from Dec. 17 through Dec. 31.

The exhibit will be open:

Tuesdays – Thursdays and Sundays: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

New Year’s Eve: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Closed Mondays and Christmas Day

The exhibit opened in Buffalo on Aug. 20 and extended its stay until Nov. 28. With high demand to see the exhibit, the immersive experience is being brought back for two more weeks.

The Beyond Van Gogh experience projects the artist's work on the floors and walls to provide a 3D viewing experience. The exhibit shows more than 300 of Van Gogh's paintings.