Vampire Diaries star returns to Buffalo to host charity event

Ian Somerhalder was in town Monday night to promote his "Brother's Bond" bourbon and to raise money for Oishei Children's Hospital.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder was back in Buffalo Monday night.

He was in town to promote his "Brother's Bond" bourbon and to raise money for Oishei Children's Hospital.

"Buffalo is an unbelievable community and this community rallies for itself like no other community in this country, its very special and this hospital has been the epicenter of taking care of the young people in this community." Ian Somerhalder said.

100 tickets were sold at $300 dollars a piece and all of the proceeds are going to Oishei.

The event was held at Room 120, located at 70 Perry Street, from 6 to 9 p.m.