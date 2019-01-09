BUFFALO, N.Y. — Folks celebrated the 28th annual Unity Day event on Saturday at Sperry Park.

The event, which is always on the last Saturday in August, offers a chance for families from all over Buffalo to come out and enjoy some summer fun before heading off to school.

And the best part every year? Everything is free.

Event organizers say they're always trying to make it bigger and better than the year prior.

And this year they had a zip-line course, bounce houses, rock climbing, food, and plenty of live entertainment

"This is something they can come to in their community, that they can afford, that's free, and it's an all-day affair," said Larry Threat, the vice president of Sperry Park C.A.O. "And we have a good time with the kids and give a last hurrah before they go back to school."

Added Shaun White, the Sperry Park C.A.O. president: "This is really truly a day for everybody to just come out and enjoy themselves. No matter what goes on during the part of the year, on this day you can come out and not have to worry about anything."

Organizers also gave out more than 200, just in time for back to school.

People can help the Sperry Park Unity Day effort by supporting their many fundraisers throughout the year, which they post on Facebook.

