Transit Drive-In to host fireworks show Sunday to honor essential workers

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Transit Drive-In will be showing their appreciation for all essential workers on Sunday by hosting a fireworks show before all movie showings.

The drive-in threatre announced on their Facebook page that with Labor Day happening this weekend, they will be honoring all essential workers.

The fireworks show will only take place at the drive-in on Sunday, September 6 and will happen at dusk before movie showings take place.

"In celebration of all workers, deemed essential or otherwise, and in appreciation of the effort so many people have made over the last several months to provide services to the public at a very difficult time for all communities, we will be presenting a professional fireworks display from Skylighters of New York on Sunday night of Labor Day weekend, before the movies."