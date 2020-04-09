Transit Drive-In teases 'Lord of the Rings' showings

First "Harry Potter" and now, possibly, "Lord of the Rings"?

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — First "Harry Potter" and now, possibly, "Lord of the Rings"?

Transit Drive-In Theatre posted on their Facebook page a cryptic message that might be teasing a "Lord of the Rings" movie showings, similar to what they are doing with Harry Potter currently.

In the post, they tease: 'All good creatures from the lands of men, elves, dwarves, and hobbits are hereby summoned for the honor of your presence at the monumental occasion of this long awaited party. Save these dates, more details to follow.'

The dates are the weekends of:

September 18 - 20

September 25 - 27

October 2 - 4

The post also featured a quote from J. R. R. Tolkien, who was the author of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books.