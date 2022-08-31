Tralf Music Hall not reopening

Tralf Music, the company once located in the venue, will continue to bring music to venues around Western New York.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After announcing earlier this year that it would be closing temporarily for renovations, the Tralf Music Hall will not be reopening.

On Tuesday, Tralf Music, the team behind the venue, clarified in a Facebook post that the music hall would not be reopening.

The post read, "Clarifying... Tralf Music Hall is closed. It is not reopening. Tralf Music is presenting Tralf music for Tralf audiences at venues around WNY. The same Tralf team that has presented so many incredible evenings of music keeps the Tralf spirit alive!"

Earlier in August, Tralf Music shared a post and updated its Facebook cover with a message that read, "The spirit and legacy of Tralf Music continues with the excellence in entertainment that you've come to expect from the team behind the legendary Buffalo venue. Presenting your favorite Tralf shows and Tralf artists on stages across western New York and beyond."

Facebook commenters were surprised to hear the news in the new post from Tuesday.

The last couple of years has been filled with ups and downs for the Tralf. In May of 2021 the music hall announced it would close after 15 years at the 600 block of Main Street.