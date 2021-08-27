Town Ballroom announces safety protocols ahead of September 10 reopening

Be prepared to show you're vaccinated or recently tested negative for COVID before going to events at Town Ballroom.

Town Ballroom announced Friday that when it opens September 10, all guests must either prove their vaccination status, or "provide proof of a negative, lab-administered COVID-19 PCR or Rapid Test administered within 48 hours of entry. Home rapid tests unfortunately cannot and will not be accepted."

The popular music venue cited the spread of the delta variant, as well as "the urging of most artists scheduled at Town Ballroom."

Children under the age of 12 cannot attend events there until further notice.

Masks will be required upon entering Town Ballroom, and people are "strongly encouraged" to remain masked during the event.

Point of purchase refunds will be offered through September 10 to ticketholders who disagree with the venue's safety protocols and no longer want to attend.