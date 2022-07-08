Touch a Truck returns to Explore & More

Trucks were at Canalside on Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with a sensory hour for the first hour.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A free event that allowed children to explore some of Buffalo's larger vehicles took place this weekend at Canalside.

On Sunday, Explore & More – The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children's Museum is hosting its Touch a Truck event.

Families visited the museum from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to get an up close look of construction, utility, and first responder vehicles. For families who needed sensory accommodations, the first hour of the event was sensory friendly.

Kids were able to climb into the trucks, sit in the driver's seat, and even honk the horn on some of them. There were other family-friendly events, food and giveaways during the Sunday event. Fat Bob's Smokehouse and House of Munch will be on site serving up food and drink.

Michelle Urbanczyk, who is the CEO of Explore & More Museum, said, "Touch a Truck is one of our most beloved events. It brings together the whole community for a fun, free event. Watching children's faces light up when they talk to a fireman or sit in the driver's seat of a cement mixer, is so exciting and inspiring!"

Registration was not required for the event, but families looking to head into the museum as well did need to purchase a ticket. The museum was open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets for adults cost $10 and children 13 and under are $4.