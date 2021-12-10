'Tootsie' runs through Saturday at Shea's Performing Arts Center

Hamburg native and SUNY Fredonia graduate Dominique Kempf is in the production, in the role of 'Suzie.' She graduated from Frontier Central High School.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo got a chance to see "Tootsie" on on Wednesday night at Shea's Performing Arts Center.

"Tootsie" is the story of an actor who goes to great lengths to get his next break.

2 On Your Side's Lauren Hall had the chance to talk to some of the cast members, and there just so happens to be a Western New York connection to the show.

Hamburg native and SUNY Fredonia graduate Dominique Kempf is in the production, in the role of "Suzie." She graduated from Frontier Central High School.

Being the Western New Yorker on the trip here to Buffalo, she of course had to be the tour guide for the cast.

"Everybody went to Gabriel's Gate for the wings," she said. "Everybody yesterday did the Niagara Falls, Maid of the Mist, they really loved that.

"I get to give them an insider scoop, which is fun because I get to share a part of me. We still have a little bit to go. I'm going to still share it with them a couple cool places in Buffalo."

Dominique said it's cool that at every stop of the tour there is someone in the cast from that area, so it's fun to share your hometown experience with everyone.

"Tootsie" runs through Saturday at Shea's, so if you want to see it, then you better make plans soon.