Tickets on sale now for the Buffalo/Niagara Holiday Light Show

The light show will open to the public on Friday, November 19 at the Niagara County Fairgrounds at 5 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tickets went on sale Tuesday for The “Buffalo/Niagara Holiday Light Show”!

The show will feature dozens of towering, never-before-seen displays synchronized to the music broadcast over your car's radio.

According to the news release, visitors can expect to take about 20-25 minutes to drive through the show in its entirety.

“We are thrilled to bring to life a new Buffalo/Niagara annual tradition, and look forward to bringing the joy of the holidays to everyone with our festive light displays,” said Andrew Adams, COO at BOLD Media, the parent company operating the event. “The displays are brand new this year, and are sure to amaze guests of all ages!”

All guests will enjoy the entire light performance from the comfort and safety of their own vehicles. The light displays are synchronized with holiday music broadcast over the FM radio in each patron’s vehicle.

The show will run at the Niagara County Fairgrounds on select dates through December 30.

Car-load tickets are on sale now for $23 and tickets will also be available at the door for $25, although availability is not guaranteed.

