Encanto: The Sing Along Film Concert coming to Darien Lake this summer

The sing-along will take place at the Darien Lake Amphitheater on Aug. 30.

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. — "Encanto" fans get ready. The Darien Lake Amphitheater is hosting an Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert this summer.

You can sing "We Don't Talk About Bruno," which has become the highest-charting song from a Disney animated film in more than 26 years, along with an amphitheater full of other fans.

Tickets for this family-friendly event will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on the Live Nation website.

Families will be interested to know about some changes coming to the amusement park.

Darien Lake has announced it is rebranding the Splashtown Waterpark to Six Flags Hurricane Harbor and is opening a new water slide for the 2022 season.

The new slide, Wahoo Wave, is 60 feet tall and one of the tallest slides in the park.

“Six Flags is committed to making the park bigger, better, and now wetter than ever with the addition of this world-class waterpark attraction, Wahoo Wave,” said Park President Chris Thorpe. “With non-stop, soaking thrills for the entire family, Hurricane Harbor will be the perfect summertime escape.”

Wahoo Wave features twists, drops, and a "water wave wall." The slide will provide near-vertical motions and extended hang time providing zero g-forces.

The whole family can experience the six-story slide together in a four-person tube.

Construction of the slide has already begun. It is expected to be open when the waterpark opens in May.