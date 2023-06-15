Thursdays on the Water concert series announces summer lineup

The event will kick off July 13 at Gratwick Park in North Tonawanda and will held every Thursday through August 31 from 5 to 10 p.m.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The sixth Annual "Thursdays on the Water" concert series has announced its lineup for this summer.

The event will kick off on July 13 at Gratwick Park in North Tonawanda and will held every Thursday through August 31 from 5 to 10 p.m.

With themed music nights including classic rock, grunge, and country, organizer Jeese Gooch said he is excited to see crowds return for another season.

As well as live music, food, and local vendors will be set up for attendees at the park along the Niagara River.

Parking will be free but a donation to the local Boy Scouts is appreciated. Last year "Thursdays on the Water" helped raise $7,000 for Troop 824.

The lineup is as follows:

JULY 13TH

Prestige World Wide 6-7 PM

Dave Matthews Tribute Band 7:30-8:30 & 9-10 PM

JULY 20TH - GRUNGE NIGHT

Blood, Sugar, Sex, Magic (Red Hot Chili Peppers Tribute) 6-7 PM

Tiny Music (Stone Temple Pilots Tribute) 7:30-8:30 & 9-10 PM

JULY 27TH

American Doors (Tribute to Jim Morrison & the Doors) 6-7 PM

Strictly Hip 7:30-8:30 & 9-10 PM

AUGUST 3RD - CLASSIC ROCK NIGHT

Seventh Sign 6-7 PM

The Deep Purple Tribute Band "Deeper Purple" 7:30-8:30 & 9-10 PM

AUGUST 10TH - COUNTRY NIGHT

Rick Zachary 6-7 PM

West Of The Mark Prime Project 7:30-8:30 & 9-10 PM

AUGUST 17TH - SOUTHERN ROCK NIGHT

Peacemaker 6-7 PM

Nat'l Southern Rock Band & Molly Hatchet 8:30-10 PM

AUGUST 24TH - 80s & 90s PARTY ON THE WATER

WNY's Biggest Dance Party W/ DJ ROSARIO: The Best 90s Dance music from The Pleasure Dome, Club Exit, Uncs, Braggs, The V Bar, The Down Under & Many More - 6-7:30 PM

NERDS GONE WILD 10th Year Anniversary Party 8-8:45 & 9-10 PM

AUGUST 31ST - 80s ROCK NIGHT