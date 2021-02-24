The Strong Museum receives collection from family of manufacturer of 'bubble hockey'

Ralph Coppola and partner Jack Willert incorporated Innovative Concepts in Entertainment in 1982.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Strong Museum in Rochester announced Tuesday they have received a donation from the family of Buffalo-native Ralph Coppola, president and manufacturer of Innovative Concepts in Entertainment and manufacturer of the iconic Chexx “bubble hockey” game.

Among the items the museum has received: design documentation, concept artwork of cabinet designs, photographs, magazines, fliers, and catalogs related to Coppola and the games his Buffalo-based company produced.

"These materials document nearly 40 years of a local company—headquartered only about 60 miles from The Strong in Buffalo, New York—that Ralph Coppola built into an international, coin-operated game industry leader," says Jeremy Saucier, assistant vice president for interpretation and electronic games.

“Coppola was a creative force in the coin-operated industry and led the development and release of more than 150 arcade games. His company’s Chexx game, often referred to as ‘bubble hockey,’ became an arcade and amusement industry icon."