'The Prom' opens at Shea's, runs through the weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. — And here in Western New York - get your formal wear ready because it's time for prom in September.

The musical, is on stage at Shea's Performing Arts Center through this weekend.

The show tells the story of four down-on-their luck Broadway stars, who try to intervene when a high school PTA in Indiana won't allow a girl to bring her girlfriend to the prom.

While this is the first show in the lineup for the M&T Bank Broadway series at Shea's, it's actually the final stop on the year-long tour.

Kaden Kearney, who plays the lead role of Emma, says it will be be a tough goodbye.



"It's going to be hard, this one's special, this one's really really special it's been such an honor to be a part of it and to take it across the country and bring it to so many different communities and I'm excited for the future of the show. The rights have been released so regional productions and high school productions and college productions can start to happen and that's very very exciting," Kearney said.