Variety Kids Telethon to be held March 5 on Channel 2

The 2022 Variety Kids Telethon takes place Saturday, March 5 from 6 p.m. - 11 p.m. on Channel 2 and WGRZ.COM, and on Sunday, March 6 from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. on WBBZ.

The telethon, which is celebrating its 60th year, raises money for kids with special needs across Western New York

Last year, more than $787,000 was raised.

Each year, Variety selects one child to represent all of the children it serves.

This year's celebrity child is Giovani Fiore. Gio is 5-years-old and was diagnosed with Spastic Quadriplegic Cerebral Palsy, Epilepsy, and is wheelchair dependent. Gio uses many of the services at Oishei Children’s Hospital.

The money raised from the telethon will go to fund services like the ones Gio uses. If you'd like to donate, check out Variety Kids website at: https://varietybuffalo.org/.