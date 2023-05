The Ride for Roswell has contributed to cancer research for 28 years. It brings the community together to help fight cancer. You can sign up as an individual rider or as a team. This year there are 9 different routes to choose from. The event will be held on Saturday, June 24th and will start at the University of Buffalo North Campus. To find out more call (716) THE-RIDE(843-7433) or visit https://www.rideforroswell.org/.