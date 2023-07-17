July 15 - The National Federation for Just Communities of WNY, Inc.

The National Federation For Just Communities of WNY, Inc. is dedicated to bringing people together. Their mission is to facilitate conversations across human differences that create mutual understanding and respect. They will be hosting a youth camp called Agents of Change on August 21st-25th for grades 9-12. They also offer another program for kids K-8 called Digging into Diversity. To register for their youth camp you can call (716) 853-9596 or visit www.nfjcwny.org.