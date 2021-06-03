The Yummmm Truck rolls through Western New York

A big birthday, a health scare, and encouragement from friends drove Melissa Mastantuono to take a leap and start a side hustle.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you see a blaze of orange rolling through your neighborhood, it's just Melissa Mastantuono's dream. The Yummmm Sweets and Treats Snack Truck. That's "yum" with four "M's," by the way.

"Actually, the M's is each one in our family," said Melissa Mastantuono, The Yummmm Truck owner and operator. "So myself, my husband and the two children were all the M's, so there's no meaning there.

"And they take big pride in that. And no they don't eat the treats. When their friends come over and their friends start taking it. No, that's business for mama's business."

Mama's business, which may be best described as a concession stand full of smiles on wheels, just got on the road in May and is already gaining plenty of followers and fans.

Melissa says she's always loved sweets and bringing people joy in her career caring for seniors.

A big birthday, a health scare, and encouragement from friends drove her to take a leap and start a side hustle.

"Right now, I'm just out there to try and everything just to get our face out there and people know about us," Melissa said. "But I am excited to be working with fundraisers and birthday parties and weddings.

"I just want to bring the smiles and bring that extra wow, I want to be that extra at your event for those out in the community. That's important to me. I want people to walk away with that smile."

Also important to Melissa: supporting other local business owners. Along with big national brands on her truck are locally made treats including cotton candy and cookies. She also serves Perry's Ice Cream.

"I love the synergy of local businesses being able to work together," Melissa said. "So I'm always open to new ideas and putting it on the truck."

When it came to finding her happy place, Melissa took the wheel and made her own opportunity and she says there's nothing quite like the rush of being able to make anyone feel like a kid in a candy store.

"You only get one life to live and I want to make the best of it. I'm grateful for every day," Melissa said.