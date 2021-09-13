Yes, people are already holiday shopping!

51 million adults have already started or plan to start their holiday shopping by the end of this month.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's only mid-September, but have you thought about your holiday shopping yet?

A new study from creditcards.com says 51 million adults have already started or plan to start their holiday shopping by the end of this month! If you are one of those people, how do you plan on shopping this year?

The study says more than 3 in 5 people, which is about 62%, say they already decided they will make the majority of their purchases online. That number is down from 71% in 2020, but it's still higher than when things were normal back in 2019.

The most common reasons why people choose to shop online are because of the convenience, to avoid lines and crowds, for better deals and prices, worries about COVID-19, and a wider variety of products.

It's not just one particular generation that is shopping online. It's actually almost even throughout all of them! Sixty-five percent of baby boomers are shopping online, 63% of Gen Z'ers, 61% of millennials, and 58% of Gen X'ers.

In-person shopping isn't a thing of the past, though. More than one-third of holiday shoppers, or 38%, say they will make most of their purchases in person. They say they prefer to actually touch and see things before buying, have instant access to their purchases and support local businesses.