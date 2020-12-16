Ways to give back this holiday season

There are tons of ways to give back this season, so we're sharing some examples of generosity.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It is the season of giving, so we thought we would share some examples of the generosity we're seeing right now in Western New York. There's also some ways you can give back.

The Buffalo City Mission got an early Christmas gift. The organization dedicated to helping the city's homeless received a $100,000 grant through the Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards. The funding will help them continue to provide emergency shelter, meals and even recovery programs.

Staying in the city, who doesn't want the chance to play Santa? Wednesday and Thursday is the Toy Joy Donation drop off in front of Buffalo City Hall. The city is collecting unwrapped toys and gift cards to distribute to children who take part in the Buffalo Police Athletic League programs. The drive continues Thursday from noon until 3 p.m. If you can't make it, you can arrange to have toys and gift cards picked up by calling (716) 851-4841.

The Niagara County SPCA also got a nice boost for the holiday. It received $10,000 from the East Hill Foundation to buy electric utility infrared heaters to keep the shelter dogs warm this winter and many winters to come.

There's also something for our Most Buffalo fur squad as well.

They're having their first ever "Cutest Holiday Pet Photo Contest." You can enter your pet, or vote and donate by clicking here.

This is the time of year for bringing tidings of comfort and joy and where better to find that... than the DMV?

DMV employees in Lockport have been taking part in the Salvation Army's Adopt-A-Family program for several years now. Instead of throwing an office party, they come together to buy and wrap gifts to make the holiday special for a local family in need.

And meet Ed. The World War II hero turns 97 on January 2. Kate Glaser tweeted that Ed's been a little lonely and isolated because of COVID-19. Kate told Ed's daughter she'd reach out and ask for birthday cards to help lift his spirits.

You can send a card to:

ATTN: Ed Clancey

WNY Heroes

8205 Main Street

Williamsville, NY 14221