Village of Depew building new all-inclusive playground

The Village of Depew says the grand opening will be announced soon.

DEPEW, N.Y. — A new all-inclusive playground is coming soon to the Village of Depew!

The village posted on its official Facebook page on Wednesday saying in part, "The weather is finally cooperating and our contractor is installing the safety surface on the new all-inclusive playground at West Dawson between Columbia and Olmstead."

The Village of Depew went on to say that it will be announcing a grand opening for the inclusive playground soon. However, an exact date has not been provided at this time.

Last year Erie County Legislator Frank Todaro awarded the village $164,980 in county funding to help transform the West Dawson park. According to the county, the playground will be accessible to those with special needs and wheelchair assistance.

Some of the new items on the playground include an inclusive swing, a generation swing, inclusive glider, an area for music-making play, wheelchair accessible picnic tables and much more. The playground will be built on a Dura Turf surface to help protect children from potential injuries.

In addition to the new playground, new fencing and guardrails will also be built around the park.