Holland Tulip Festival kicks off this week

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Holland Tulip Festival is back!

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kiwanis Club of Holland is bringing back the popular event. This is the 65th anniversary of the Tulip Festival.

The event officially kicks off on Thursday, May 12 and continues through Saturday, May 14. The Tulip Festival always falls on the second weekend in May.

Event organizers say this year may look a little different from the past. The Kiwanis Club of Holland posted on its website that the Tulip Festival won't feature mechanical rides as it has in previous years, saying in part:

"As many of you know, Kiwanis had a very difficult time getting mechanical rides lined up for the festival. Many amusement companies went out of business, can’t get help, or are simply unavailable for Tulip Festival. Because of the inability to get mechanical rides, Kiwanis had to pivot and came up with some fun alternatives."

This year the event will have an "old-fashioned carnival" feel and will feature an entertainment tent with bounce houses, carnival games, amusements, food trucks, and other activities for kids to enjoy.

Here's a breakdown of the scheduled events:

Thursday, May 12

Holland Tulip Festival Senior Citizens Breakfast : St. Joseph's R.C. Church from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

: St. Joseph's R.C. Church from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Upstate Automotive Group : Barbecue, food, and beverages on Main Street from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

: Barbecue, food, and beverages on Main Street from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Talent Show Dress Rehearsal: High School Auditorium 7 p.m., admission $3, senior citizens free

Friday, May 13

School Art Show : Holland High School lower lobby

: Holland High School lower lobby Spirit Parade : Elementary School Drive, 2 p.m. start time

: Elementary School Drive, 2 p.m. start time Carnival, Food, Games, Music by Kiwanis Club of Holland : Town parking lot from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., the beer tent will be open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

: Town parking lot from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., the beer tent will be open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Holland Garden Club Flower Show : At the Holland Community Center from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. — this year's theme is "Songs of the 60's"

: At the Holland Community Center from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. — this year's theme is "Songs of the 60's" Queens Pageant and Talent Show: High School Auditorium at 7 p.m., admission is $5 or $3 for children under 12 years old

Saturday, May 14

The 26th Annual 5K Fun Run/Walk Sponsored by the Bank of Holland : Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. at the Holland Community Center at 3 Legion Drive. All proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Holland.

: Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. at the Holland Community Center at 3 Legion Drive. All proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Holland. The HUGE Arts and Crafts Show : at Holland High School from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

: at Holland High School from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. School Art Show : In the Holland High School lower lobby

: In the Holland High School lower lobby WXRL (AM 1300, FM 95.5) Live Remote Broadcast : In front of the Holland High School from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

: In front of the Holland High School from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Holland Historical Society Exhibits : at 7 South Main Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

: at 7 South Main Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Carnival, Food, Games, Music by Kiwanis Club of Holland : Town parking lot from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., the beer tent will be open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

: Town parking lot from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., the beer tent will be open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Holland Garden Club Flower Show : At the Holland Community Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — this year's theme is "Songs of the 60's"

: At the Holland Community Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — this year's theme is "Songs of the 60's" The Big Tulip Festival Parade : 2 p.m. start time, with the theme "Tulip Time Again," featuring marching bands and floats

: 2 p.m. start time, with the theme "Tulip Time Again," featuring marching bands and floats Coronation of the 2022 Tulip Festival Queen: Holland High School Auditorium at 8 p.m., admission is $3