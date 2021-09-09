Tips to stay organized while heading back to school

A lot has changed for people over the past week, especially with students and teachers heading back to school.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're feeling a bit overwhelmed from all the changes going on recently, you're not alone!

We invited a friend back to Most Buffalo for a little pep talk about some tips of things you can do right now to make this time of transition work for you.

We last saw Aly Luccari of Bright Organizing Solutions for our special series on Spring Cleaning.

Now, with fall around the corner, kids back in school, who even wants to think about the holidays yet? But they're coming too.

We talked with Luccari to give us three things we can all do right now to make this time of transition work for us and the first one may surprise you: stop multitasking.

"To my multitaskers, because they're doing two or three or 100 things at one time, their brain isn't processing that they accomplished all these things," Luccari said. "So it kind of has a two fold benefit, better quality and the activities you're performing. You should be able to sleep better at night, because you know that you did everything well, and you know that you did it to the best of your ability."

And speaking of sleep, that's tip number two. Luccari says prioritizing getting just a little more of it can make a big difference in how we feel and perform during the day.

"It doesn't matter if you get it on the beginning or the end. So if you can go to bed a little earlier, of it you can stay in bed a little later, either one can be a win for you," Luccari said.

Finally, whatever you hope to do to get organized, pay attention to your habits and find the groove that works for you.

"No space shaming, no matter how bad it is or how good it is, as long as it works for you, then it's the system that you rock and roll with," Luccari said.

Bottom line here: there's no competition. If you find things that work for you, that's a win!