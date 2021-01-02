Tickets on sale for Darien Lake's "Laser Light Spectacular"

Tickets are on sale now for the 30-minute laser show.

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. — If you are looking for a family-friendly event to go to this month, head to Six Flags Darien Lake.

The theme park is hosting a Rockin' Drive-In Laser Light Spectacular. Darien Lake says, "this 30 minute nighttime spectacular will be hosted in the main parking lot and features a rocking soundtrack of today's greatest hits set to the full spectrum of laser lights, all from the comfort and safety of your car."

The Laser Light Spectacular runs daily from February 12 through February 21, then Friday through Sunday the next two weeks, February 26-28 and March 5-7. The shows are at 7 p.m., 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. each night.

If you are a member and season pass holder, you can get free admission but you need to make a reservation off Darien Lake's website. If you are not a member, individual tickets are available for $14.99 and can be purchased on the website as well.

Tickets went on sale February 1 at 10 a.m.