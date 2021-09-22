The Buffalonian Challenge is back for its second year

This year, you need to reserve a spot to take on the challenge.

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — Do you think you can eat all things Buffalo in just 45 minutes? If so, you will want to take on this challenge.

The Globe Restaurant in East Aurora is offering the second Annual Buffalonian Challenge.

In just 45 minutes, you will have to eat one fish fry, a beef on weck, 10 chicken wings, a Sahlen's hot dog, fries, coleslaw and macaroni salad. If you win, you get it all for free. If you can't, it'll cost you $45.

You must eat everything and most importantly - no sharing!

If you want to reserve a spot to take on the challenge, call the restaurant at (716) 652-4221.