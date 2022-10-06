The Buffalo Zoo adds three more bison to their herd

They arrived to the zoo earlier this week from The Wilds, which is a zoological safari park just outside of Columbus, Ohio.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Say hello to The Buffalo Zoo's newest residents!

The Buffalo Zoo announced they have welcomed three new American Plains bison. They arrived to the zoo earlier this week from The Wilds, which is a zoological safari park just outside of Columbus, Ohio. The three are half-sisters and were born a little over a year ago.

The zoo says Wilma, the 29-year-old female that has been at the zoo has been getting to know the three bison and so far, everything is going well.

The zoo has been making improvements to the exhibit through the help and support of The 716 Foundation and a special gift they made to bring bison back to the zoo.

Any guesses on the names? The Buffalo Zoo will be revealing their names and more exciting news over the next few weeks.

