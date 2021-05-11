Suggestions needed for Buffalo edition of Monopoly

The company that manufactures the game for Hasbro is taking suggestions for which locations should be featured on the 34 available spots on the game board.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The makers of one of the most popular board games are making a most Buffalo version of it.

The iconic Atlantic City locations featured in the original Monopoly game, like Boardwalk and Park Place, will be replaced with Buffalo's best spots but which ones? That's where you come in.

From now until May 28, the company that manufactures the game for Hasbro — called Top Trumps USA — is taking suggestions for which locations should be featured on the 34 available spots on the game board.

We went online today and asked you for your ideas and you covered a lot of common ground — from Allentown to Elmwood, Delaware, the waterfront, sports venues and music venues. Plus museums, parks and several plugs for favorite restaurants. A few of you also suggested getting "stuck in a blizzard" would be a great replacement for jail as well.

Do you have a few suggestions? You can email your ideas for the game to buffalo@toptrumps.com.