Sticking with your resolutions for 2022: Fitness edition

BUFFALO, N.Y. — How's your New Year's resolution going?

Throughout the month of January, Most Buffalo has been talking to some experts so we can share some motivation when it comes to some common New Year's resolutions that often start to become more distant memories the longer January goes on.

This month, we talked about how to stay organized in the new year and how to eat healthier in the new year. This week, we're talking about keeping up on your fitness.

Kathleen Granchelli is the manager and a certified personal trainer at Revolution Buffalo.

As we've learned throughout the month, starting anything can be overwhelming and Granchelli echoed our other expert warnings about trying to take on too much at once.

"I think starting with something small, like weekly goals, daily goals, it's a little bit easier to do," said Granchelli. "But it'll help you in the long run. Like for instance if you say I'm going to go out for a walk one day this week, I'm going to take a class with my friend one day this week, I'm going to take my dog for a walk this week, stuff like that, and keeping it small, buildable, it's going to help you be the most successful in the long run."

Another key to success: building a support system that can help you along the way. Particularly on these gray, snowy days when the pull to hibernate can be very strong. Another key motivator - just finding joy in what you do.

"I just like to think back to the feeling that I get when I do work out like that always inspires me to keep going and keep working out because I just know that feeling once you get a good workout in with your friends, you're sweaty, there's no other feeling," Granchelli said. "I just like to keep going back to that."

Finally, this is another thing we've heard from other experts as well, be prepared to blow it. Failure, as we keep hearing, is inevitable on the road to success. Keep in mind that stumbles along the way don't have to derail you entirely.