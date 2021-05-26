She's baaack! Shark Girl is back on display at Canalside

Albright-Knox posted a picture on social media showing Shark Girl back at her usual spot.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Canalside has been a little empty without a certain someone. But don't worry, she's back!

Albright-Knox posted on social media Wednesday that Shark Girl is back at her normal spot at Canalside.

Shark Girl has been off display since October 2019 for a much-needed touch up.

The statue got 10 coats of paint after a lot of wear and tear from being on display.

The project cost $50,000. She was supposed to be back on display in early 2020, but the pandemic caused that project to get a little delayed.