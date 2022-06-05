School Lunch Hero Day celebrated in Depew

For the past eight years, Depew schools have taken a day to celebrate the people who work hard each and every day to provide meals to students.

DEPEW, N.Y. — A fun celebration was held Friday at the Depew Union Free School District. That's where they held School Lunch Hero Day.

Food service staff wore special Lunch Hero shirts on Friday, and they were honored with a few different surprises, such as the first-graders who compiled a book full of five-star reviews for the staff.