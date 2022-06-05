School Lunch Hero Day celebrated in Depew

DEPEW, N.Y. — A fun celebration was held Friday at the Depew Union Free School District. That's where they held School Lunch Hero Day.
For the past eight years, Depew schools have taken a day to celebrate the people who work hard each and every day to provide meals to students.
Food service staff wore special Lunch Hero shirts on Friday, and they were honored with a few different surprises, such as the first-graders who compiled a book full of five-star reviews for the staff.
"It's great. It really is great," said Barbara Albi, the Depew Schools food services director. "And it makes us feel so special that they take time out of the year, they do every day thank us, but they take time out of the year to really dedicate a day to the staff here."