'Pints in the Park' returns for the summer

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get your calendar out because 'Pints in the Park' is returning this year to the Erie County parks.
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz made the announcement Tuesday on his social media accounts. It's a chance for local breweries to host some pop-up beer gardens on weekends throughout the summer.
According to Poloncarz, Pints in the Park is in collaboration with Flying Bison, Resurgence, and 42 North. Some of those parks include Chestnut Ridge Park, Como Lake Park and Akron Falls Park.
Below you can find the full schedule for pints in the park. Specific times and locations will be announced individually.
- June 3 - Red Jacket Riverfront Park
- June 4 - Sprague Brook Park
- June 10-11 - Ellicott Creek Park
- June 17-18 - Como Lake Park
- July 1 - Black Rock Canal Park
- July 15-16 - Como Lake Park
- July 29-30 - Chestnut Ridge Park
- August 3 - Ellicott Creek Park
- August 13 - Akron Falls Park
- August 20 - Emery Park
- August 27 - Sprague Brook Park
- September 2 - Como Lake Park
- October 8 - Sprague Brook Park
- October 15 - Chestnut Ridge Park
RELATED VIDEO: