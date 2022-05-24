'Pints in the Park' returns for the summer

It's a chance for local breweries to host some pop-up beer gardens on weekends throughout the summer.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get your calendar out because 'Pints in the Park' is returning this year to the Erie County parks.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz made the announcement Tuesday on his social media accounts. It's a chance for local breweries to host some pop-up beer gardens on weekends throughout the summer.

According to Poloncarz, Pints in the Park is in collaboration with Flying Bison, Resurgence, and 42 North. Some of those parks include Chestnut Ridge Park, Como Lake Park and Akron Falls Park.

Below you can find the full schedule for pints in the park. Specific times and locations will be announced individually.

June 3 - Red Jacket Riverfront Park

June 4 - Sprague Brook Park

June 10-11 - Ellicott Creek Park

June 17-18 - Como Lake Park

July 1 - Black Rock Canal Park

July 15-16 - Como Lake Park

July 29-30 - Chestnut Ridge Park

August 3 - Ellicott Creek Park

August 13 - Akron Falls Park

August 20 - Emery Park

August 27 - Sprague Brook Park

September 2 - Como Lake Park

October 8 - Sprague Brook Park

October 15 - Chestnut Ridge Park