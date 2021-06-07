Open Gardens tours begin Thursday in WNY

Open Gardens takes visitors behind the gates of nearly 100 gardens in Erie and Niagara counties during select times on select days.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This month, take a tour of nearly 100 gardens in Western New York during the "Open Gardens" tours.

Organized by Gardens Buffalo Niagara, Open Gardens takes visitors behind the gates of nearly 100 gardens in Erie and Niagara Counties during select times on Thursday and Fridays in July.

It gives visitors an opportunity to explore lush lawns and carefully tended leafy getaways. Some provide a quiet escape, others a loud whimsical explosion of blooms and color.

Open Gardens provides the opportunity for conversations with gardeners responsible for these natural masterpieces.

So how do you gain access to this world?

Gardens Buffalo Niagara has created the Tours of Open Gardens Guide. The guide contains maps showing the gardens, lists the hours that each garden is open, along with descriptions of the gardens and photos of each.

It makes it easy to plan your adventure and there are three ways to get your hands on the guide: