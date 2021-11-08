Niagara Falls National Heritage Area looking for artists

The new murals will round out a project that started in 2019 and will add a total of 16 works of art to the Niagara Falls cityscape when all is said and done.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — We are very lucky to live in an area that values and celebrates public art. It seems like we're always talking about a new one going up and there are more coming to Niagara Falls but there's one problem: someone needs to paint them.

The Niagara Falls National Heritage Area is currently looking for four to six artists to paint new murals on Main Street and Depot Avenue in Niagara Falls. The new murals will round out a project that started in 2019 and will add a total of 16 works of art to the Niagara Falls cityscape when all is said and done.

They all feature stories of freedom and champions of change and it's a collaborative effort between the artists and the community with residents, sharing what they'd like to see and ultimately helping choose the final designs.

"We've had at least three artists who just recently graduated from high school that have done murals," said Saladin Allah, the mural project coordinator. "So you don't have to have that experience in terms of doing the large scale like this, we give you the support, we also give you the supplies that you need. So a person doesn't have to have that background."

A handful of artists have already applied. Anyone interested in submitting their work for consideration can learn more by clicking here. The deadline to apply is Sunday, August 15.