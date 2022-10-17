New university opening in Niagara Falls, Canada

The University of Niagara Falls is set to welcome students in 2024.

NIAGARA FALLS, ON — There will soon be another university for students to consider when applying for college.

The University of Niagara Falls, Canada will welcome new students in 2024. The university is operated by Global University Systems Canada and will be opening in downtown Niagara Falls, ON.

“Today, we celebrate an important milestone for the University of Niagara Falls Canada, and the entire Niagara Region. Thanks to the hard work and support of the Government of Ontario, as well as Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati, students from across the country will soon call our university and the City of Niagara Falls home,” said Cyndi McLeod, Board Director for the University of Niagara Falls Canada and CEO of GUS Canada. “We know Ontarians, whether they are just finishing high school or looking for the skills they need for a second career, want to attend a university that offers the digital mindset employers have come to expect from new employees.”

The University of Niagara Falls Canada will offer undergraduate and graduate programs in technology, data analytics, business and digital media.

According to Global University Systems Canada, the institution is expected to generate $291 million in Gross Domestic Product, $194 million in labor income, and $23 million in government tax revenue.

“This is a massive windfall for the City of Niagara Falls,” said Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati. “If there was one thing on my bucket list that we had still yet to do in a big way in our community, it was this. It has been a long road behind the scenes, with many challenges, but today makes it all worthwhile. This downtown and our community will be bustling with students, new technology education and all of the economic off-spin that will come with it. Thanks to the determination of GUS, the commitment of a forward-thinking Provincial Government and a dedicated team of people, University of Niagara Falls, Canada will now be a reality.”