New tourist attraction coming soon to Niagara Parks Power Station

NIAGARA FALLS, ON — Just across the border, there is a brand new tourist attraction you're going to want to check out this summer. It's called "The Tunnel," and visitors to Niagara Falls, Ontario, will be able to check it out at the Niagara Parks Power Station.

According to a Facebook post by Niagara Falls Tourism, this summer visitors will be able to explore the underground levels of the power station as you go down 180 feet in a glass-paneled elevator. And then after that you walk through a 2,200 foot long tunnel to get an amazing view of Niagara Falls at the river's edge.

The post didn't exactly say when it is open to the public, but you can keep an eye out for it on NiagaraFallsTourism.com.

