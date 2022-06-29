New playground coming to Transit Drive-In

The Transit Drive-In announced Tuesday on its official Facebook page that its playground will be getting an upgrade.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Parents rejoice, the Transit Drive-In is making some improvements to one of its popular kid-friendly amenities.

The Transit Drive-In announced Tuesday on its official Facebook page that its playground will be getting an upgrade. While it is unclear at this time when the new playground will be installed, the drive-in did provide some renderings of what they say the new playground will look like.

The new playground comes as the drive-in celebrates its 70th anniversary season.

You can check out the renderings for yourself in the post below:

Normally, when you see a “Coming Soon” post on our page, it’s for an upcoming movie. This one is a little... Posted by Transit Drive-In on Tuesday, June 28, 2022

This announcement comes nearly two months after the owners of the Transit Drive-In said they would be selling the family business to the Dipson Theatres.