Need a gift idea? Adopt a carousel horse for the holidays

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — These days, a lot of people are looking to find that one unique gift to make the holidays memorable. Here's an idea-- adopt a carousel horse!
You can adopt a carousel horse at the Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum. According to the website, each adoption is good for one calendar year and includes a one-year family membership to the museum and a gift bag.
Each adopter will have naming rights and be feature on their website and have a recognition plaque in their Round House.
There are three levels of adoption: King Billy's Court, which is the Allan Herschell outer row horses, then there are the Herschell Spillman middle row horses, then the Herschell Spillman inner row horses.
Adopt levels range from $225-$500. Depending on which level horse you adopt, the gift bags vary.