Need a gift idea? Adopt a carousel horse for the holidays

If you're looking for a unique gift for someone, you can adopt a carousel horse at the Herschell Carousel Factory Museum.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — These days, a lot of people are looking to find that one unique gift to make the holidays memorable. Here's an idea-- adopt a carousel horse!

You can adopt a carousel horse at the Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum. According to the website, each adoption is good for one calendar year and includes a one-year family membership to the museum and a gift bag.

Each adopter will have naming rights and be feature on their website and have a recognition plaque in their Round House.

There are three levels of adoption: King Billy's Court, which is the Allan Herschell outer row horses, then there are the Herschell Spillman middle row horses, then the Herschell Spillman inner row horses.