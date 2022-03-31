Unraveling the story behind Knit Buffalo

Now what exactly is the yarn truck? Jenna Meyer, owner of Knit Buffalo, says it's just like a food truck, but for "hardcore knitters."

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Looking for some yarn? Check out the Knit Buffalo yarn truck!

There's only one of these in New York State. Jenna Meyer, owner of Knit Buffalo, is the person behind the wheel. Meyer says she started knitting in college as a stress reliever.

"I just started knitting when I was in college, finishing up my degree because I was a little stressed and someone recommended it," Meyer said.

"I wanted different colors that I couldn't find, so I went to YouTube, and started dyeing my own yarn. A lot of local knitters I was hanging out with really liked it, so they started buying it from me and it just kind of grew."

Meyer says from there she started to network with other local business owners that also dyed yarn or fiber, and began to think about how to make her products more accessible.

"And for me personally the most fiscally responsible way to do that was to do a mobile business," Meyer said.

"When I try to explain to people what the yarn truck is, I tell them it's like a food truck, but I sell you yarn instead of tacos. Which ended up leading into our joke that Knit Buffalo we're high in fiber but 0 calories," Meyer said.

