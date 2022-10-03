Take a Most Buffalo all-access tour of Shea's Performing Arts Center

Historic restoration consultant Doris Collins shares secrets and stories with an intimate tour of the Queen City treasure.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — How many times have we said something like: "We'll have to do this again sometime," or had someone invite us to do something, "When we get the time?"

And how many times do we never do that thing again, or never quite find the time?

You probably already have an answer for that.

That is the whole idea at the root of this story that Photojournalist Franco Ardito and anchor Kate Welshofer were lucky enough to have the time to cover during Most Buffalo's Olympic hiatus last month.

It's a chance to see Shea's Performing Arts Center through a whole new set of eyes, those of Doris Collins, Shea's historic restoration consultant. Collins took Kate and Franco on an all-access, cellar to ceiling tour through the historic theater. Anyone who walks through its doors will never look at it in quite the same way.