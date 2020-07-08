Enjoy a free Miller Lite 6 pack for International Beer Day in these cities

The beer company is giving away a 6 pack of Miller Lite if you live in a city that also shares the name of a country.

August 7 is International Beer Day and Miller Lite is celebrating the day with free beer!

The beer company is giving away a 6 pack of Miller Lite if you live in a city that also shares the name of a country. You must buy the beer first and then you are asked to upload the receipt of purchase on their website. You will then receive the rebate via Venmo or PayPal.

The following cities in New York are listed on the website for free beer: Angola, Denmark, Mexico, Jamaica, Panama, Russia, Malta, Cuba, Greece, Poland, Sweden, Jordan, and Peru.

To get the free beer, Miller Lite says you must purchase the beer on August 7, and have your receipt submitted by August 14. And you must be 21 or older.