Comedian Maria DeCotis's hilarious parodies of Governor Cuomo's daily briefings aren't just what we needed, they're what she needed too

One of the funniest and most popular women on the Internet right now talks to Most Buffalo's Kate Welshofer about finding the funny in the Governor's dad tangents.

If someone told you one of the most popular things to hit the Internet in 2020 would involve a woman lip syncing a press briefing with Governor Andrew Cuomo, you might have been skeptical at best but Maria DeCotis has quickly made a name for herself doing exactly that.

She recently chatted with Most Buffalo's Kate Welshofer to talk about how it all unfolded.

DeCotis, who lives in Brooklyn, was used to doing live shows and stand-up but when the coronavirus came along and changed everything -- she says she had a really hard time finding anything funny or any reason to be creative and then inspiration came in the form of a small moment at one of Governor Andrew Cuomo's daily briefings.

"I was watching the one on April 19, she said, "which is the famous one where he went on the tangent about the boyfriend. And I was just, I mean, I couldn't take my eyes off of him because he just kept going and going, and I was like, 'when is he going to stop talking about the boyfriend?' He's really just going to keep going. And I just thought it was so funny. And it it was this moment of familiarity for me just because I come from an Italian family. And I kind of know the rambling father. And so I wanted to do something with that. I wasn't sure if I should write something new to heighten but it's already so funny on its own."

Following comedian Sarah Cooper's lip sync lead, DeCotis made a video, made herself laugh again and then she posted the video and discovered it made other people laugh too -- a lot of other people.

"Then Stephen Colbert retweeted it," DeCotis said. "I was just, I couldn't believe that was happening because he's such a comedy hero, and every comedian wants to work on his show. So that was really exciting, and just kind of mind blowing."

Just recently, DeCotis heard from the governor himself.

"So on Memorial Day weekend, I did hear from him, and the response was positive. So I was happy about that."

When asked if that was all she was allowed to reveal about their conversation, DeCotis told Kate, "I'm not sure what I am allowed to say. But I guess that's all I'm gonna say about it."

The Governor's quirky peeks into the Cuomo family dynamic from his thoughts on his daughter's boyfriend to the trials and tribulations of family movie night continue to inspire DeCotis -- giving her and her ever-growing legion of fans something they really need right now -- and it's more than a really good laugh.

"I felt useful again," she explains, "and I felt like I had a purpose. And I had a goal and in serving humanity during this time as a comedian, because I'm not an essential worker. I'm not a nurse or doctor and they were working so hard and they're doing so much for all of us to protect all of us. And so this is kind of my way to take care of people during this time, I guess."