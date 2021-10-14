Longtime columnist, radio host releases 'Money or Love' book

This is Christina's fifth book, and it evolved thanks to a combination of personal experiences and stories others shared with her.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalonians will certainly recognize Christina Abt's name: she's a longtime columnist, radio host, and author.

Her new book comes out Thursday, and there's a special event to celebrate. She hoping readers will fall in love with a tale that's Most Buffalo.

"I'm born and bred Queen City Buffalo gal," Abt said. "I have included 35 references, names of restaurants, sports team, media outlets, companies, food, all the things that make us who we are. And I felt like that allowed me to make a Valentine to Buffalo when I was writing this book, so everything about it is fun."

The book is "Money or Love: Internet Dating from the Far Side of 40." It proves there's no age requirement when it comes to the tale as old as time.

"So basically, there are four women who all lost their husbands in the same year," Abt said. "They're widows and it's been five years. They met at a widow support group. They made a merry widows book club, that they've that now morphed into a PJ partiers Movie Club, and they get together, and they have been each other's survival for the last five years.

"But one of them, Julia, is thinking, 'You know, I'm getting kind of lonely. I think I'd like to meet somebody, but where?' "

Where else? The internet, where she happens upon Pete.

"Pete Wilson, 53-year-old Buffalo guy. Big-time marketing executive. Twenty years in the In the field, just got downsized on Halloween, he's lost everything," Abt said. "She goes on the internet for love. Pete goes on it for money, and they ultimately connect, and then you have to wait and see how the story evolves."

This is Christina's fifth book, and it evolved thanks to a combination of personal experiences and stories others shared with her. At its heart: women stepping into the roles of main characters in their own lives.

"I've thought for a long time, born and raised here, so I can say that we are under noticed and underserved and under recognized women are in our community," Abt said. "We don't always get to the top of the storytelling in media is really important. And so the women in this book are really strong women."

The official launch party starts at 7 p.m. Thursday at Community Beer Works.

Christina will be there. You can pick up the book. They're even doing a live version of The Dating Game.