Lockport ranked best city to retire in NY in 2021

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — If you are looking for a place to retire in New York, head to Lockport.

The city was just ranked the best place to retire in the state, according to a study conducted by Insurify.

Insurify selected a city in each state based on proprietary and public data to identify the best cities to retire in 2021. They rated the cities on factors like real estate affordability, life expectancy, low rates of property and violent crime, and driver and pedestrian safety.

Insurify's research team used Realtor.com, CDC, FBI's Crime in the United States report, among others.

In Pennsylvania, the best city to retire in is State College.