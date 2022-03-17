Local llama looking to become next Cadbury Bunny

Voting on Cadbury's website is open through March 22.

ARCADE, N.Y. — Who would have thought there would be a point in time where we'd say there was a llama who is in a national competition to become the next Cadbury Bunny? Well, it is 2022 after all.

Eclipse the llama was born at Buffalo Creek Llamas in Arcade, N.Y. When Eclipse's mom died, Diego took on the responsibility of taking care of her.

Diego says this is the second time Eclipse has entered the Cadbury Bunny contest, but this is the first year she has made it as a finalist.

Now I know what you're thinking. A llama can be the next Cadbury Bunny? She's not the only non-bunny in the contest! There's also three dogs, a cat, a horse, bearded dragon, sugar glider, bird and a hedgehog.

Cadbury is donating $5,000 to the ASPCA, along with an additional $5,000 donation for every 5,000 incremental votes up to a total of $20,000.