'Llama Adventures' now open in Arcade

ARCADE, N.Y. — Today's Most Buffalo story of the day has all the ingredients for opening a new business. Welcome to Llama Adventures in Arcade where you can get up close with animals that are growing in popularity because of their docile and gentle demeanor.

"Llamas have become very popular in the last few years and people just love having the hands-on experience with them," said owner Scott Dyke.

This new business is simply an extension of a long-time labor of love for Dyke who has been around llamas for 23 years. And his experience and passion turns into an educational opportunity for all of us.

The llama education includes a live demonstration of how llama hair can be sheared, cleaned and spun into yarn. Llama Adventures also does educational tours for scouts.

Dyke started with two llamas, now he's up to 35. And when you go and visit all of those interesting animals, your visit won't be complete unless you meet Jay.

Jay is the 11-year-old star of Llama Adventures. And we mean that literally.

"He's won countless championships. He's known by just about every judge across the country for his performance," Dyke said.

Jay can do a lot of things, like standing on a bucket or standing in a bucket. The kinds of tricks many dog owners can't get their pets to do. Jay can lay down and go to sleep and even can clean up after himself, which some parents can't get their kids to do!

Llama Adventures is now open in Arcade and you can book a visit by clicking here.