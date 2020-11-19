Kick off your holiday shopping in WNY with 'Pink Friday'

Local boutiques across WNY team up to offer promotions ahead of the holiday shopping season

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Community over competition.

That’s the idea behind Pink Friday, a brand new movement to encourage shoppers to support local boutiques on the Friday before Thanksgiving.

It’s happening this Friday, November 20 in at least 17 boutique stores across Western New York.

The inspiration came from Lexi Furlong, owner of Blush Boutique. She was inspired by a national organization called The Boutique Hub and, with their help, Lexi brought the idea to Western New York. She called as many local boutique owners as she could, and the excitement quickly spread.

“This is a tough time for everybody,” said Amy Jackson, Marketing Director for Blush Boutique and Pink Friday WNY, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on small business. “A lot of businesses saw it and said, ‘Hey, can we be a part of this?’ So this was really a time for everybody to just kind of come together, find creative ways to work together, run promotions and have that camaraderie.”

Each of the participating stores will run their own sales, promotions and giveaways.

"I know it's easy to just run to Target or order on Amazon, but the small businesses here have the same amount of things to offer," says Jackson. "Take that time and really see what Western New York has to offer. The boutiques we have are truly wonderful and unique."

While boutiques are not considered “high-risk” in Governor Andrew Cuomo’s current Orange Zone designation in Erie County, participating stores will be limiting capacity in compliance with state regulations. For those who aren’t comfortable shopping in-store, Jackson encourages shoppers to shop their favorite local boutique online and reach out to each individual store to inquire about curbside pickup and delivery services.

Participating stores include:

Blush Boutique - East Aurora, Orchard Park, Williamsville

Half and Half - Buffalo

Ruthann Boutique - Williamsville

Jack and Gray Kids - Orchard Park

Lace and Day - Buffalo

Beaulah’s General Store - East Aurora

Village Designs - East Amherst

Rove Jewelry and Accessories - Williamsville

Sunshine and Bluebirds - Buffalo, Orchard Park

Research and Design - Orchard Park

T Boutique Buffalo - Hamburg

Bliss Boutique - Hamburg

Nigh Road - East Aurora

Her Story Buffalo - Buffalo

Rise Fitness Studio - Hamburg

BLK Python - Online boutique