Kick off your holiday shopping in WNY with 'Pink Friday'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Community over competition.
That’s the idea behind Pink Friday, a brand new movement to encourage shoppers to support local boutiques on the Friday before Thanksgiving.
It’s happening this Friday, November 20 in at least 17 boutique stores across Western New York.
The inspiration came from Lexi Furlong, owner of Blush Boutique. She was inspired by a national organization called The Boutique Hub and, with their help, Lexi brought the idea to Western New York. She called as many local boutique owners as she could, and the excitement quickly spread.
“This is a tough time for everybody,” said Amy Jackson, Marketing Director for Blush Boutique and Pink Friday WNY, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on small business. “A lot of businesses saw it and said, ‘Hey, can we be a part of this?’ So this was really a time for everybody to just kind of come together, find creative ways to work together, run promotions and have that camaraderie.”
Each of the participating stores will run their own sales, promotions and giveaways.
"I know it's easy to just run to Target or order on Amazon, but the small businesses here have the same amount of things to offer," says Jackson. "Take that time and really see what Western New York has to offer. The boutiques we have are truly wonderful and unique."
While boutiques are not considered “high-risk” in Governor Andrew Cuomo’s current Orange Zone designation in Erie County, participating stores will be limiting capacity in compliance with state regulations. For those who aren’t comfortable shopping in-store, Jackson encourages shoppers to shop their favorite local boutique online and reach out to each individual store to inquire about curbside pickup and delivery services.
Participating stores include:
Blush Boutique - East Aurora, Orchard Park, Williamsville
Main + Downing - Hamburg
Half and Half - Buffalo
Ruthann Boutique - Williamsville
Jack and Gray Kids - Orchard Park
Lace and Day - Buffalo
Beaulah’s General Store - East Aurora
Village Designs - East Amherst
Rove Jewelry and Accessories - Williamsville
Sunshine and Bluebirds - Buffalo, Orchard Park
Research and Design - Orchard Park
T Boutique Buffalo - Hamburg
Bliss Boutique - Hamburg
Nigh Road - East Aurora
Her Story Buffalo - Buffalo
Rise Fitness Studio - Hamburg
BLK Python - Online boutique
“Grab some girlfriends, grab your daughters, grab your grandma and go shopping in the stores this Friday,” urged Jackson. “We will be so happy to see your faces.”