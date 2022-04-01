2's Brews: Championship round

The finalists are Pearl Street Brewery and First Line Brewing. VOTE for your favorite brewery at wgrz.com/vote!

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Today is the day! We have reached the championship round of the "2's Brews: WNY Brewery Bracket." The finalists are Pearl Street Brewery and First Line Brewing.

A few weeks ago we gave you a list of 32 different breweries from across Western New York and asked you to pick your favorites. From there, we took the top 16 most popular breweries and put them in the 2's Brews bracket.

Every weekday on Daybreak and Most Buffalo we featured a different matchup and asked you to vote for your favorite one, with the winner of each matchup moving on to the next round.

You can view the complete brewery bracket breakdown in the link below:

Thousands of votes were cast leading up to the championship round. There were some upsets along the way, but Western New York's top two favorite breweries are going head-to-head Friday in the final round of the brewery bracket.

Don't forget, YOUR vote matters!

To vote for your favorite brewery go to wgrz.com/vote. You can only vote once in the poll. We will announce the winner LIVE on Daybreak Monday morning.