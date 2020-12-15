Hamburg woman wishes brother Happy Birthday across the border

She was pointing the sign toward Fort Erie, Ontario, Canada, where her brother, Gary, is currently.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — A Hamburg woman is sending birthday wishes to her brother from one side of the Niagara River to the other.

Kathy Slawiak shared a photo and video with 2 On Your Side of her holding up a happy birthday sign along the Niagara River. She was pointing the sign toward Fort Erie, Ontario, Canada, where her brother, Gary, is currently.

In the message Kathy sent us, she says "I would like to send the message to our community to be strong and despite the pandemic we can share our love and hope with each other."