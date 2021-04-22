'Good Deeds Buffalo': Highlighting the good things and good people of Buffalo

Jordan James is making a name for himself by making other people feel good.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — He's a bright light of a human, and he's on a mission to shine a light on the good things and good people of Buffalo.

"Good morning, beautiful. I'm Jordan James, I just want to wish you a wonderful day," James said.

That cheery greeting became a staple of his posts on TikTok, something he just started for fun during the coronavirus pandemic. When they started to take off, he started to wonder what more he could do.

"You don't think that you can make a difference," James said. "But I was like, if I'm making that difference, there are people in the world that are making way bigger differences, and I want to hear their stories."

That spark lit the fire for Good Deeds Buffalo.

"The idea behind the show is to bring the good of us, the people of the city, the City of Good Neighbors, to the forefront, to bring us together," James said.

Jordan's passion for singing the praises of Buffalo's unsung heroes grew, in part, out of a need to find some peace after the passing of his mother in 2019.

"I was very upset, and I thought about when you pass, there's no one to tell your story," James said. "There's no one to tell your good deeds that you do, or who you were. You essentially disappear, and that's not fair, especially when you're a good person, and you do good for humanity. Those stories deserve to be told."

And he's telling them on his Good Deeds Buffalo website, Facebook page, YouTube, and coming soon to WBBZ-TV. Jordan said he's looking forward to making it appointment viewing for Western New Yorkers hoping the good vibes will spread.

"I've always loved people and reaching out saying we're all human, and we are more alike than we are different," James said. "Being positive means you know that there's going to be a better day. It doesn't mean you have to be happy all the time. That is what I'm trying to show so many people."

